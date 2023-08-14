Selena Gomez And Francia Raisa Twin On Night Out After Fallout Rumours

Selena Gomez recently quashed all rumours about being at loggerheads with her friend and actress Francia Raisa. Francia was the one who donated her kidney to Selena, following the singer’s lupus diagnosis. The duo enjoyed a dinner outing at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles on August 11. Not just that, they even twinned in similar footwear, which according to Francia was completely unplanned. Selena was accompanied by her younger sister Gracie Teefey, ex-assistant Theresa Mingus, and a group of other friends.

In a now-disappeared Instagram story, Selena Gomez dropped a bird’s eye view picture with Francia Raisa, flaunting their bare legs, wearing similar animal-printed stilettos. Francia, later on, re-shared the snap on her Instagram stories along with a caption that read, “No beef, just salsa." “This was not planned" added the How I Met Your Father actress. The picture seemed to be an indirect dismissal of Selena and Francia’s estranged friendship.

In another set of images shared by Selena Gomez, the singer was captured sitting at a table at the Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi. A glass of wine and a plate lay in front of her. The singer was dressed in a high-neck black outfit, while her friend Francia Raisa was decked up in a plunging neckline, orange, halter neck dress.

Speculations about a possible rift between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa started in November last year when the former in an interview with an American magazine Rolling Stone revealed that Taylor Swift was her “only friend" in showbiz, as quoted by E News.