Selena Gomez is reminiscing about her blonde days. On Late Sunday, the Rare beauty founder shared a sizzling photograph on Instagram. The 30-year-old’s sultry pic captures her staring at a mirror donning a chic bikini. Pouting for the camera, Selena keeps her blonde tresses on full display as she strikes a pose. “TBT to blondie Sel. Summer’s coming! So many exciting things are coming,” she captioned the new post.

It is important to note, that the Lose You To Love Me songstress did not hint at the ‘exciting things’ she has in store for fans. It remains unclear whether it’s new music, TV, or a movie. Check out the photograph here:

This comes at a time when Selena Gomez and former One Direction member Zayn Malik’s dating rumours have taken social media by storm. Previously, a report by Entertainment Tonight claimed that the duo was spotted on a romantic dinner date at SoHo in New York City on Thursday. Eyewitnesses suggest they saw the musicians entering the restaurant holding hands. They reportedly looked extremely close and also cozied up for a kiss.

“Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date,” reportedly said the eyewitness.The rumours of their romantic relationship began almost a week ago when a TikTok user shared a screenshot of her conversation with one of her friends, who claimed she hosted Selena and Zayn at a hot celebrity spot she works at. “Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them," read the text message. Neither Selena nor Zayn have accepted or denied the speculations as of yet.

Selena Gomez recently also hit the headlines for publicly lending support to ex-lover Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey on social media. It came after the model opened up about receiving death threats and braving hate online. After Selena reached out to Hailey, she thanked her on Instagram.

