Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With A Star-Studded Party And Private Barbie Screening, All Pics

Singer Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday celebration was filled with fun, laughs, and a private Barbie screening. The Lose You To Love Me songstress threw a massive party for her close friends on Friday night. Attended by Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, and Benny Blanco among others, Selena Gomez gave fans a glimpse of her lavish birthday celebration in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday. The globally famous musician chose a vibrant strapless outfit to add a glamorous touch to her birthday party. She slayed in a red mink dress accentuated by floral touches with statement black strappy heels. With hair tied in an elegant updo, Selena opted for red bold lips, highlighted cheeks and silver hoops to complete her look.

“31" she simply captioned her birthday carousel which also features glimpses of other guests dancing and partying. In one another, Selena has her arms linked with Paris Hilton, another captures her blowing a giant rosy birthday cake lit with sparkles.

Advertisement

From hugging guests to grooving on the dance floor, the birthday girl appears to have had a gala time at the star-studded party.

Catch a glimpse of it here:

If that wasn’t enough, a private screening of the new Barbie film elevated the top-notch celebration to everything pink and dreamy. Selena Gomez made a costume switch for the screening channelling her inner Barbie. Donning a bright pink dress she chose a matching lip shade to mark the special occasion. On her Instagram stories, one photograph showcased the recently released movie being played on a gigantic screen. Another showed guests seated on comfy chairs in Barbie-themes attires.

Guests munched on customized Barbie cookies with Selena’s name and delicious heart-shaped pink birthday cake. What followed suit is a lavish yet intimate dinner with close friends.

Advertisement

When it comes to music, last month the pop teased a follow-up to Rare, her 2020-released album is finally in the making. She shared multiple snaps from a recording studio on Instagram to brace fans.