Selena Gomez is one of the much-loved stars in the world, and her growing social media fan following is proof! The singer-actor has amassed 400 million followers on Instagram, making her the most followed personality on the photo and video-sharing app. Recently, Selena Gomez skipped over beauty mogul Kylie Jenner to secure the most-followed spot on Instagram.

The multi-talented star has been a part of showbiz as a child artist and has had a long-running career as an actor and a singer. Not only this, but Selena took the role of a producer as well and even owns the popular beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

The Who Says songstress marked 400 Million followers on Instagram with a festive post, along with a gorgeous picture featuring Selena in a black dress holding a cocktail glass in her hand. She wrote, “I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh (taking a break from social)."

As fans would know, Selena Gomez scoring the massive number of followers comes amid her alleged controversy with Hailey Bieber. Almost the whole internet has been divided into Team Selena and Team Hailey and flooded social media platforms with reels about their ‘clash’.

For the unaware, rumours of a clash began when Selena had posted a video on her Instagram Story and told her followers that she had her eyebrows “laminated" (a process of lifting and straightening eyebrows using a chemical solution) but they turned out to be more dramatic than expected. She joked that her grooming session did not go as planned. Later, Kylie also posted a screenshot of her facetime with Hailey Bieber which showed their perfectly plucked brows. Selena’s fans then accused Kylie and Hailey of bullying Selena. After the accusations of bullying Selena surfaced on social media, Selena went live on TikTok and said that she will take a break from social media.

“I’m very happy, I’m so blessed, I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier," Selena said in her TikTok video.

She added, “I’m good. I love the way I am I don’t care, I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am. And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I’m 30, I’m too old for this, but I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later, I’m just gonna just take a break from everything’ After ending her live video, Selena deleted her TikTok account.

Selena had earlier hit the headlines after she posed with Hailey Bieber at an event. For the unversed, Selena and Justin Bieber were in a relationship for eight years and parted ways in 2017. In 2018, Justin married Hailey Bieber. Many fans questioned the timing of Justin’s relationship with Hailey. But both Selena and Hailey said that there are no hard feelings between the two.

Meanwhile, on the work front Selena will be seen in her documentary Selena My Mind and Me in which she will talk about her struggle with mental health. The documentary is streaming on Apple+ TV.

