Selena Gomez Confirms Zayn Malik Break Up? She Did This To Him, Gigi Hadid After Alleged Split

Selena Gomez seems to have hinted that she has not only broken up with Zayn Malik but has also decided to distance herself from his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. In March this year, rumours sparked that Zayn and Selena could be dating after it was claimed that they were spotted kissing after a dinner date in NYC. While Selena did not comment on the rumours, she has now unfollowed Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid on Instagram and seemingly hinted that they might have dated and it has now ended.

Many noticed that Selena, who used to follow Zayn, has hit the unfollow button on his profile. Selena was also following Gigi, who coincidentally happens to be a close friend of Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift, and no longer follows her account. To top it off, Selena has also unfollowed Bella Hadid, Gigi’s sister. She has also unfollowed Dua Lipa, who used to date Gigi’s brother Anwar Hadid.

Why did Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik break up?

It is unclear why the alleged couple broke up. The singers are yet to react to the claims.

How did Gigi Hadid react to Zayn Malik dating Selena Gomez?

A source in March this year to Us Weekly that the supermodel was not affected by the rumoured couple dating. “Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating," the source said. “As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with," the insider said.