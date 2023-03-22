Being a “bride" is just a regular day at work for singer-actress Selena Gomez. The Calm Down singer stunned the fans when she dropped a set of snaps of herself in a bridal gown in the latest Instagram Post. She is not tying the knot just yet—at least not in real life. Though it has everything to do with starring as Mabel Mora in the mystery comedy-drama show Only Murders in the Building.

Looking gorgeous in a lace, princess ball gown wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline, Selena Gomez completed her look with white gloves and a classic veil. But what turned her outfit even more fun was the white boots she had worn underneath the bridal attire and a can of coke in her hand. She captioned the post, “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work.”

Along with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, Selena Gomez has a jam-packed schedule, shooting the third season of the series that will have Meryl Streep joining the cast, reported Billboard. She is not the only one dropping snaps from behind the scenes and filling the gaps about the plot of Only Murders in the Building’s upcoming season. Steve recreated the iconic “Father of the Bride” moment with Selena and shared the snap on his Twitter handle. “Guess what just happened!” he wrote, sending the fans into a frenzy. Dressed in a classic black and white tux, Steve looked like the perfect person to walk the singer down the aisle.

Giving him some serious competition was Martin Short, who also made an appearance next to Selena Gomez in the snap Steve Martin tweeted. The duo was all smiles as they posed together for the camera. Turns out they can pass off for the “Father of the Bride” moment too. Steve tweeted, “Turns out this happened, too.”

Only Murders in the Building is an addictive and thrilling series on Hulu. This show is not your typical murder mystery - it's about three unlikely sleuths who are brought together by their love for true crime. Things get wild when they become involved in a real-life murder case. But it's not just the gripping plot that makes this show a must-watch. Only Murders in the Building boasts a star-studded cast, including the talented Amy Ryan and the stunning Cara Delevingne. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of season three. While there's no official date yet, the behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and teasers are already getting everyone hyped up for what's to come.

