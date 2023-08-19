Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Share 'Hannah Montana Clip', React To Dropping Singles The Same Day

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez on Friday took to Instagram to share the news of releasing their brand-new singles next Friday. What is interesting is that both pop stars are releasing their songs on the same day. The duo have shared a long-standing friendship since their young days. Selena (31) announced the news on Instagram stating, “@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day… Excited for August 25th!" The American singer also shared a funny clip from Miley Cyrus’s popular television show Hannah Montana which showed both singers talking about their musical styles.

Selena shared a slew of pictures with a caption, “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now."

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus on her Instagram shared the same nostalgic clip with a quirky throwback option. In the post, Miley reminisced about their days during their shows Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney which charmed the people in the early 2000s.

In the clip, Miley’s character asks while answering a call, “Hey, what’s up? It’s Hannah Montana. What would you like to give?" To which Gomez’s character replies, “I’d like to give you singing lessons. Just heard your new single, ouch."

In the post, Miley mentioned, “I decided to release ‘Used to be Young’ on August 25 because this particular date historically has been important to me personally and in my career."

Gomez recently posted a cryptic story on her Instagram that appeared to be a jibe at her ex Justin Bieber. She stated that she is not done with her upcoming studio album. She said that she wanted to release her new track as her fans are waiting for quite a long time. Talking about the new track, she said that it’s “fun little thing" that she wrote a while back.