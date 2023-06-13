Seoul Painted In The Shades Of Purple To Mark BTS' 10th Anniversary

In a grand celebration of the mega-popular K-pop boyband BTS’s 10th debut anniversary, several iconic landmarks in Seoul have been illuminated in vibrant purple colour, paying homage to the global sensation’s incredible journey. This remarkable achievement is particularly significant considering the group’s humble beginnings with a small company. A captivating 11-hour livestream video by SBS News showcased these landmarks, accompanied by news clips highlighting BTS’s numerous accomplishments. The septet that was once cut off from the live broadcasts has now become the nation’s pride. It was a proud moment for all members of the ARMY to witness the following landmark embrace the purple wave:

Among the landmarks that glowed with purple radiance was Sevit Island, a cultural complex situated on a manmade island in the Han River. The complex’s windows shimmered with purple lights, symbolising the love and support for BTS’s monumental 10th anniversary. This display follows a similar celebration in 2021, when member Jimin shared a photo capturing the moment when Sevit Island gleamed purple for the group’s 8th anniversary, further cementing the bond between BTS and their fans.

The YTN Seoul Tower, an iconic structure that towers over the city at approximately 776.57 feet, also joined the commemoration, enveloping itself in a captivating purple glow. As the symbolic landmark of Seoul, it served as a citywide reminder of BTS’s extraordinary milestone.

Seoul City Hall, the seat of the city’s government, also embraced the vibrant hues of purple. The iconic structure illuminated the night sky in honor of the group’s 10th anniversary celebrations during the 2023 FESTA festivities.

Another landmark that turned bora was the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), a popular architectural landmark and cultural hub. It added to the spectacle by radiating purple lights, further enhancing the city’s atmosphere with the BTS spirit.

The World Cup Bridge, spanning across the Han River, was yet another stunning sight featured in the livestream. Adorned with purple lights, it provided a picturesque backdrop to commemorate the global achievements and lasting impact of BTS.

A landmark that made the city more vibrant was the Lotte World Tower. Along with several other landmarks, this structure also turned purple to celebrate along with the members of the ARMY.