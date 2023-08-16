SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan Opens Up About His Month-Long Hiatus: ‘I’m Eating And Sleeping Well’

SEVENTEEN member, Boo Seungkwan recently took a month long break from his busy schedule due to health concerns. The singer has been using this well-deserved hiatus to prioritize on his recovery and well-being. Seungkwan had taken time off occasionally earlier this year following the death of his close friend, Moonbin from ASTRO. Meanwhile, the artist’s official break began in July and it seems like he was fully concentrating on healing and resting during this period.

On August 16, he shared a heartfelt message with his fans on Weverse, along with photos of his adventures. The pictures reveal that he had taken the opportunity to travel and reconnect with nature.

Sharing the update, he wrote, “There are quite a lot of things I want to say, but first, I missed you so much. Carats were also curious about how I’ve been doing, right? I have been living while resting well and recovering. I think it’s my first time experiencing a good, proper rest. Of course, there have been days when I went on holidays now and then, but this time, I got to completely think and feel myself in life fully, and this is the first time I had to take time off to recharge myself, in order to move forward once again. Of course, it wasn’t easy at first, even the resting."

“The members who filled up the empty space without me, I was hesitant that worrying about them might also become a burden to them. I’m really thankful for the Carats who waited for me while supporting me and I also feel sorry again, that’s just my personality. Yet, because you cheered for me a lot. I am able to move more forward," he added.

He further shared, “I’m getting the feeling that we’ll be able to meet each other very soon. I was only gonna post some photos and write a little about how I’m doing well, but now that I’m writing this, I ended up not doing that hehe."

“I’ll tell you much more later. I’ll be back again to greet you happily. P.S I’m eating well, sleeping well, bloating well and debloating well. Don’t worry," Seungkwan concluded.

Seungkwan’s update on his well-being garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from his followers, who had been concerned about his health during his break. While his post received heartfelt comments, the response from his fellow SEVENTEEN group members captured the spotlight.

Prior to his update, Seungkwan’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, had revealed that the idol was taking medical attention in a hospital. Due to medical advice, he stayed away from participating in SEVENTEEN’s concert, FOLLOW to Seoul, held on July 21st and 22nd, in order to fully focus on his recovery.

Despite his absence from the concert, Seungkwan cheered for his group by making a brief appearance at the show.