SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan To Miss Seoul Concert Due To Health Issues

Fans of the Hallyu wave are always there to shower their favourite artist with all their support. Now, all that support is being showered on SEVENTEEN’s Boo Seung-kwan (better known as Seungkwan) as he is bracing to go on a break. The K-Pop singer needs to take a hiatus from all his activities due to health-related reasons. The entertainment agency under which SEVENTEEN is signed, Pledis Entertainment, has released an official statement sharing some of the details for members of CARAT. Koreaboo has reported that the vocalist will not be involved in the promotion activities with the group. This news comes in after the medical staff has advised him to rest and recuperate.

The statement began, “Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to provide you with some information regarding SEVENTEEN member SEUNGKWAN’s future activities. SEUNGKWAN recently visited the hospital due to feeling unwell, and the medical staff advised him to take the necessary time to rest and recover."

It was also shared that Seungkwan himself wanted to continue with promotions. However, Pledis Entertainment deemed it better that the K-Pop star keeps his focus on improving his health. This is in consideration of what the medical staff has advised him.

The statement also read the activities the SEVENTEEN star will not be a part of. It includes TMEA 2023, a fan-signing event in China, as well as SEVENTEEN’s tour. The agency has also asked for members of CARAT to understand the position he has been put in. “Consequently, SEUNGKWAN, unfortunately, will not be able to take part in upcoming events such as the Tencent Music Entertainment Award (TMEA) 2023, fan-signing event in China, and SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO SEOUL, among others," the statement read. It added, “We would like to apologize to our fans and ask for your generous understanding. We will do our very best to support SEUNGKWAN so that he can meet his fans as his healthiest self again."