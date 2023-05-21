Sexy! Aahana Kumra Looks Smoking Hot in Animal Printed Bikini, Warns 'Look But Don’t Touch'

Aahana Kumra is reminding everyone to ‘look but not touch’ just a day after a video of her asking a man to not touch her while posing for photos went viral. For the unversed, on Friday, Aahana was attending an event when a man approached her to take a photo and rested his hand around her waist. Aahana did not care for the cameras and asked him to not touch.

Subtly addressing the incident on Instagram, Aahana decided to treat fans with a bikini photo but warned them that they can see but not touch. In the photo, the Lipstick Under My Burkha star was seen wearing an animal printed bikini and posing for the camera. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Look but don’t touch ‍♀️ #happysundayeveryone #maintainsafedistance."

Advertisement

Fans agreed with her. “Please don’t touch someone without their permission. Break the boundary must be made them uncomfortable," a user wrote. “Agree.. sometimes people misjudge their boundaries.. that man was wrong to hold your hand while taking a photo but you could have been a little polite too," added another.

Aahana was applauded for asking the man to not touch her and ensuring her boundaries are respected. After a popular paparazzo shared a video of the incident on Instagram, several users took to the comments section and praises Aahana.

One fan wrote, “Amazing… Good she said it. Better… Fans should act like fans and like their BFFs", while another wrote, “She is correct, nobody got the rights to touch anyone without permission! Let it be He/She." Another user recalled the time the actress was shooting in Dehradun and wrote, “She is such an amazing girl, she was I. Dehradun in my locality to shoot for her upcoming project , and she made us feel so comfortable."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Aahana is often shares posts from her outdoor vacays and pictures from her pool time. She had everyone’s attention when she took a trip to the Maldives and flooded our timelines with pictures of herself sporting numerous styles of bikinis and having the best time.

Advertisement

On the work front, Aahana was seen in a string of projects recently. These include Call My Agent: Bollywood (2022), Avrodh Season 2 (2022), and Salaam Venky (2022).