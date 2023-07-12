Sexy! Alaya F's Gorgeous Photo In a Black Cut-Out Outfit Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

Not just a stellar performer and an actress, Alaya F is also a fashion icon.Her name is synonymous with films, fitness and fashion. She recently uploaded series of photos in which she flaunted many outfits. However that one attire, which will surely make your heart skip a beat is the one in black. Alaya looked all things breathtaking in a black cut-out gown finding the right balance between elegance and charm.

Alaya shared the photos and captioned, “The last slide is my favourite 😋." In the first photo, the actress looked all things pretty soaking in the sun. In one of the photos, she shared a mirror selfie. In the last slide, she shared a video of herself playing with her doggo.

Advertisement

Have a look at the photos:

From her impressive debut in Jawaani Jaaneman to her captivating performance in the psychological thriller Freddy, Alaya F’s acting prowess has garnered praise from critics and even earned her the recognition of ‘next Bollywood superstar’ by global icon Priyanka Chopra.

Earlier during a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Alaya F shared her perspective on the increasing expectations surrounding her burgeoning career. Acknowledging the impact of appreciation from others, she revealed that it serves as a confidence booster while also creating a positive form of pressure. Alaya further said, “I am someone who has very high expectations from myself."