Sexy! Amy Jackson Raises Temperatures In White Outfit, Enjoys Lake Side Date With Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson is raising the temperatures and how with her sexy photos from Udaipur. The actress landed in the beautiful destination of Rajasthan with beau Ed Westwick after spending a weekend in Mumbai. In photos and videos she shared on Instgram, Amy revealed that she has kissed all inhibitions goodbye and enjoying her stay by getting pampered in the room and having meals with Ed.

In the first two photos of the post, Amy was seen wearing a white bra with a pair of white shorts and posing in her luxurious room. The photos have grabbed eyeballs with many fans praising Amy for her fit look. In the third photo, a tired Ed was seen seated in a bathrob. In the fourth, Amy was seen getting a pedicure. They then headed out for a lake-view lunch. She wrapped the series with a photo of her lunch view. She shared the photos with the caption, “Long, lazy monsoon mornings ✨."