Sexy! Ananya Panday's Hot Pink Bodycon Outfit Has Ayushmann Khurrana Connection To It

Ananya Panday is known for having a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Be it glamorous red carpet looks or casual candid appearances, the actress aces it all. Having said that, the actress recently made heads turn in a pink bodycon gown for Dream Girl 2 promotions. Sharing the photos, she wrote, ‘Feeling the Pooja inspiration #DreamGirl2 25th August ."

In the photo, Ananya looked ravishing in an all-pink ensemble. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Wavy hair, subtle make up, well defined eyes and a pink lip colour tied her whole look together. A pair of silver heels also accentuated her look.

Ananya Panday will soon be seen in Dream Girl 2. She would be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the same. In a recent interview, Ayushmann talked about his initial uncertainty regarding whether Ananya would fit into the world of Dream Girl 2. He felt that the story required a female lead who would understand and is fluent in the local tone and linguistics of Uttar Pradesh, where the story unfolds.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I was always thinking that she’s an urban girl, and how will she get accustomed to the milieu of Mathura, a city from tier-2 India. But I think she adapted really well. We had a dialect coach Yash Chaturvedi, who helped us with the accent. Every 10 kilometers, the accent changes in our country."