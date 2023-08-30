Sexy! Anusha Dandekar Looks Hot As She Channels Her Inner Barbie In Pink Swimsuit; Check Photos

Anusha Dandekar knows how to set the internet on fire. Her sizzling photographs always trend on the social media. Today, also she has set social media abuzz with her latest pictures, where she is seen exuding style while channeling her inner Barbie in a vibrant pink swimsuit. The pictures, which showcase her in a stunning beach setting, have grabbed praise from her fans and followers. Anusha‘s glamorous photoshoot perfectly encapsulates her bold personality.

In the photos, we can see Anusha wearing a pink colour swimsuit. To complete the look, the actress applied shimmer-based makeup with curly hair. She is flaunting her curves and for caption, she wrote, “I’m not done yet." Fans were quick to shower Anusha with compliments, filling the comments section with fire emojis.

Take a look at the photos here:

Recently, actress and VJ Anusha Dandekar was spotted enjoying a thrilling bike ride on Mumbai streets. Anusha was riding as a pillion, hooting and ecstatic as the cool wind ruffled her hair. She was wearing a black and white patched loose-fitting jumpsuit with black peep-toe shoes. The actress looked visibly happy about her adventure night but was surprised to find the paparazzi there. She exclaimed, “Oh my god!" when she released herself to be captured by the photographers.

Anusha Dandekar rose to popularity in the entertainment industry as a VJ. She has hosted several youth shows, such as MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, and India’s Next Top Model. She was also cast in films including Delhi Belly, Hello, and Lalbaug Parel, among others. She will next be seen in the Marathi film Baap Manus.

Anusha Dandekar also shared that she went through surgery to remove a lump from her ovary. During the procedure, physicians discovered that there was more than one lump. She continued, saying that her rehabilitation process had been “pretty intense."