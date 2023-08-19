IT’S OFFICIAL! AP Dhillon Helps Girlfriend Banita Sandhu Zip Up Her Red Dress In Racy Photos

British actress Banita Sandhu, who made an impressive debut in Bollywood scene with Shoojit Sircar’s October in 2018, earned praise for her subtle and emotive acting. She continued to make her mark in the industry by starring in Sardar Udham Singh, a biographical film starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. She recently starred in Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and record producer, AP Dhillon’s single, With You and it is almost certain that the two are dating.

Earlier this week, AP Dhillon took on the role of host for the preview event of his upcoming docuseries, titled AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind. Mumbai played host to this occasion, and it had a starry parade in attendance including Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. But, the one who caught everyone’s eyes was AP’s rumoured girlfriend, Banita. She attended the preview looking ravishing in a red strappy dress. Now, the actress has taken to Instagram to share a series of photos from that evening with AP.

Advertisement

The photos feature Banita and AP turning up the heat. In one picture, she’s on a bed looking at him as he lounges on the floor. In another, things get racy as he helps zip up her dress. Check out the photos here: