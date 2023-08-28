Sexy! Avneet Kaur Raises the Temperature in a Bikini, Unwinds in a Hot Tub; Watch

There’s nothing like a hot tub and Avneet Kaur will agree! The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share glimpses of the relaxing time she spent recently. She wore a blue bikini set with a pink and red floral design as she sipped on a refreshing beverage, looking absolutely stunning. She raised her glass and smiled at the camera as she enjoyed her time in the hot tub with scattered rose petals.

She captioned the post, “Hot tubs>>> 💖🌸😌" The video was titled, “Pov: let me fall madly for me first." Fans of the actor expressed their love in the comments section. One person wrote, “She is becoming more beautiful day by day." Another fan called Avneet a “hottie".

The actor is currently enjoying a staycation in Lonavala. She took to her Instagram story recently and shared a video of the hot tub on her story and captioned it, “Milk and honey today". She poured a cup of honey into the tub with rose petals and milk and had a replenishing day with music.

She also shared some of the scrumptious food she has been enjoying. She shared a photo of her healthy cereal and fruits breakfast followed by a relaxing day at the spa.