Sexy! BFFs Disha Patani, Mouni Roy Channel Their Inner Barbie For A Night Out, See Pics

Looks like Friday Night was no less than a star-studded affair for the BFFs in BTown. Disha Patani, Mouni Roy who are time and again captured going out and about town, were seen hanging out together at a plush restaurant. Playback singer Stebin Ben was also seen joining them.

Not just BFF goals, Disha and Mouni also dished out major fashion. Channelling their inner Barbie, the girls donned sexy body con attires. While Disha looked ravishing in shades of green and blue, Mouni looked hot in hues of pink. They stepped out of the restaurant, and posed together for the shutterbugs donning their brightest smiles.

Have a look at the video:

It was during The Entertainers Tour this year, when Disha and Mouni bonded. Since then, they have shelling out major friendship goals. During their trip too, the duo shared happy moments and snippets of them hanging out together.

Meanwhile on the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in cinemas in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. She played the antagonist Junoon in the film. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Junoon was a devotee of Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film, Dev. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in key roles.