Sexy! Disha Patani Keeps It Bold Yet Comfy In Black Bralette As She Gets Spotted

Disha Patani has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. She always makes sure to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. The actress was recently captured outside an office, dishing out a major causal-fashion goal. The Malang actress looked effortlessly glam pulling off a black bralette which she teamed with a pair of black track pants and sandals. Several photos have of the actress has now gone viral.

Have a look :

Advertisement

Disha Patani recently made headlines, when she put an end to her dating rumours with Aleksandar Alex Ilic after she reacted to his tattoo dedicated to her. Alexander got Disha’s face inked on his arm. Disha thanked him and wrote she was so touched by his gesture.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, Disha shared the photo of Aleksandar and his arm featuring her photo. She wrote, “I m so touched aiexii. So lucky to have you my friend. #bff." Earlier, there were reports that she was dating the Siberian model.