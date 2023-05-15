Trends :Parineeti Chopra EngagementRanveer DeepikaGauahar Khan BabyDahaad ReviewAsit Modi
Home » Movies » Sexy! Esha Gupta Flaunts Cleavage in Plunging Gown With Thigh-Hight Slit; Check Out HOT Photos

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is turning up the heat in a plunging gown with thigh-high slit. Check out her sexy photos

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta looks sexy in a gown with extra plunging neckline.
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is once again sending temperatures soaring by modeling a VERY plunging dress. Esha, who often sends her fans into a frenzy with her sexy videos and racy photo shoots, on Sunday dropped a series of hot photos of herself in a dazzling gown.

Esha Gupta looked ultra glamorous as she flaunted her cleavage in the sexy gown with an extra plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The actress styled her hair in loose, tousled beach waves and went for nude makeup.

Esha Gupta strikes a sultry pose in a sexy gown with a thigh-high slit.

Esha Gupta looks smoking hot in a stunning gown with an extra plunging neckline.

Esha Gupta is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her gorgeous pics from her exotic holidays and racy photo shoots.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3. In Aashram 3, Esha played the role of an image builder, Sonia, who is brought to change the image of Nirala Baba, the titular character essayed by Bobby Deol. Earlier in an interview with us, the actress had said that saying yes to the Prakash Jha-directed web series was a no-brainer for her.

“I had heard about this show so much from word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it during the pandemic and I was at my parents’ home in Delhi at the time. And everyone would say, ‘What a show!’ So when it was offered to me by Prakash Jha and sir told me, ‘this is your character,’ I simply said, ‘I don’t want to hear anything. You just give me one rupee and I will still do it.’ I was not at all worried about money or shooting schedule or my dates. I told him all that is my manager’s headache. Everything was better and better for me in this show and I’m so glad that Prakash sir thought of me for the role of Sonia," Esha said.

