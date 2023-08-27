Sexy! Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Curves In Green Backless Bodycon Dress; Check Photos

Esha Gupta surely knows how to set the internet on fire through her sexy photos. She never fails to impress fans with her bold avatar. Today also Esha left fans spellbound as she shared stunning photos in a green colour backless bodycon dress. The actress is seen flaunting her curves. In no time, the photos went viral on social media and fans were seen commenting.

Esha Gupta’s fashion choices have always been a talking point, and this time was no exception. The green bodycon dress was perfectly flaunting her svelte figure. She completed the look with minimalistic makeup and open hair. The actress did not write anything much for the caption except Green. Fans were seen commenting. One of the fans wrote, “An appreciation for how well she carries herself." Another wrote, “Gorgeous."

Take a look at the photos here:

Esha Gupta was last seen in Ek Badnaam…Aasharam Season 3. Earlier in an interview with News18, the actress said that saying yes to the Prakash Jha-directed web series was a no-brainer.