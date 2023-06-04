Sexy! Esha Gupta Goes Bold in Her Orange Bikini, Flaunts Her Curves in Selfie; See Photo

Trust Esha Gupta to raise the summer heat with her Instagram posts! The actress, who recently returned from Cannes, seems to be on a vacay mode. On Sunday, the sexy diva took to her social media account and shared a lift selfie in which she was seen flaunting her voluptuous curves in an orang bikini. The actress was seen wearing a chic bikini set while holding a hat and a book in her hand.

Although her face was hidden due to the camera, Esha confidently flaunted her toned midriff and summer body. Sharing the photo, Esha wrote, “Sundaying." The post received much love.

“Sexy Mama ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️" a comment read. “The book worm in me just needs to know which book is thaaaaat," another wrote. “Extremely hott," a third user wrote. “Sugar mommy," a fourth user wrote. “Acha hai Bikini selfie photoshoot inside Lift," a fifth user. “Soo Seductive beauty," another user wrote.

Esha recently made headlines for her risque outfit at the Cannes 2023 red carpet. Speaking with News18 exclusively about the outfit, Esha said, “The response [to my outfit] has been really amazing. I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect to be one of the best dressed and I had people calling me from all over the world – including my manager from LA and my stylist – and telling me that I look the best and that my look was so elegant."

“It was a risk. When we were doing this Nicholas Jebran gown, we knew that it was sexy but it was also a conscious thought to make it look angelic. If you see the gown, it is white and has 3D flowers and its flowy [silhouette] make it dreamy. I’ve to give credit to my stylist, Victor Blanco," she tells us.