Sexy! Esha Gupta Sets Instagram on Fire in a Black Bikini, Flaunts Her Curves In Hot Photo

Esha Gupta slips into a black bikini in a sexy new photo.

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 20:05 IST

Mumbai, India

Esha Gupta raised temperatures with a new bikini photo. The actress was seen showing off her tan.

Esha Gupta recently sent waves across the internet with her sexy photoshoot, where she confidently flaunted her black bikini while showcasing her sun-kissed tan. The diva effortlessly turned up the heat and left fans in awe of her stunning appearance. The black bikini accentuated her flawless curves, making her the epitome of sensuality. Her sun-kissed tan added an extra layer of allure to her already mesmerizing persona. With her black bikini look, Esha also showed off her dedication to fitness.

The hot photo quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and comments from fans who couldn’t help but admire Esha’s beauty and confidence. Many took to the comments section and praised her. “Sexy mama!!! ," a comment read. “So beautiful ," a second comment read. “You always slaying in these bikini pics ❤️," a third comment read. “Burning the screen ," a fourth user said. “Hotness Overloaded ," a fifth user said.

This isn’t the first time that Esha raised temperatures with her bikini look. In the past, she has shared several bikini-clad photos in which she flaunted her curves.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3 which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead. Talking about her role in the series at the time of its release, the actress earlier told The Free Press Journal, “I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw ‘Aashram’ during the lockdown and I wished to be a part of the show. Getting this series was more of a gift from the universe."

first published: July 17, 2023, 20:03 IST
