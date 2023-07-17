Sexy! Esha Gupta Sets Instagram on Fire in a Black Bikini, Flaunts Her Curves In Hot Photo

Esha Gupta recently sent waves across the internet with her sexy photoshoot, where she confidently flaunted her black bikini while showcasing her sun-kissed tan. The diva effortlessly turned up the heat and left fans in awe of her stunning appearance. The black bikini accentuated her flawless curves, making her the epitome of sensuality. Her sun-kissed tan added an extra layer of allure to her already mesmerizing persona. With her black bikini look, Esha also showed off her dedication to fitness.

The hot photo quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and comments from fans who couldn’t help but admire Esha’s beauty and confidence. Many took to the comments section and praised her. “Sexy mama!!! ," a comment read. “So beautiful ," a second comment read. “You always slaying in these bikini pics ❤️," a third comment read. “Burning the screen ," a fourth user said. “Hotness Overloaded ," a fifth user said.

This isn’t the first time that Esha raised temperatures with her bikini look. In the past, she has shared several bikini-clad photos in which she flaunted her curves.