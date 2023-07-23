Sexy! Esha Gupta Shows Support To Juventus In FIFA Women's World Cup By Rocking A Hot Jersey; Photos

Esha Gupta never fails to make heads turn with her ravishing looks. The actress also has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Having said that, the actress effortlessly turned up the heat and left fans in awe of her stunning appearance in a sizzling crop top and thongs. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous soaking in the sun and supporting her favorite team in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

On Sunday, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of herself wearing a black and white striped crop-top Juventus jersey with ‘Jeep’ imprinted on it. She paired it with a black thong and a cellphone in her hands. The actress and model posed at a balcony with lush green trees in the background. In a different picture, we can see Esha sporting the same outfit but lying down on a bed. She wrote in the caption, “Everywhere Juve on my mind, now all amped-up for the Azzurre this FIFA Women’s World Cup ⚽ How do you like my wager, @khelrajaofficial? ."

Take a look:

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans rushed to the comment section to compliment the actress. While many dropped fire emojis, one of the fans wrote, “Bahut zor se juventus fan hone ka mann karra hai." Another one commented, “OMG .. so hot." Someone else said, “So gorgeous ." A fan also said, “Sexiness ."