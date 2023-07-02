Sexy! Hina Khan Raises Heat In Sports Bra, Leaves Shirt Unbuttoned For Flight; Video Goes Viral

Trust Hina Khan to raise temperatures even as Mumbai cools down in the rains. On Sunday, the Bigg Boss alum was spotted at the Mumbai airport, boarding her flight to head out of the city. While Hina kept it casual, she ensured to turn heads with her simple ensemble as well. Hina opted to slip into a pair of baggy, ripped jeans which she styled with a white sports bra and a shirt.

Hina left the shirt unbuttoned, giving fans a glimpse of her toned physique. She completed her look with a pair of chic sunglasses, a luxury brand bag and a pair of white shoes. Sporting a big smile, Hina was seen chatting with the paparazzi before making her way in. Watch the video below:

Fans were all praise for her. “Always good look," a fan wrote. “She’s slaying," added another. “Diva of Television & Bollywood," a third user wrote.