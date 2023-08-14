Sexy! Jacqueline Fernandez Goes Bold In A Black Sequin Dress For Her Birthday

Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys a massive fan following. Time and again, the actress drops in glimpses from her life, and they go viral in no time. She recently celebrated her birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a bundle of happy moments from her special day. She captioned the photos, “thank youuuuuuu!!!!"

In the first photo, the actress shared a moment from her cake cutting ceremony. The actress was seen cutting a cute white-cream cake. She also shared a happy video enjoying a car ride with her friends. Looks like, for the night, the actress stepped out to watch a play in a sequin black dress. The actress looked effortlessly glam and rocked well defined eyes. The last photos featured the actress candidly posing with her friends.

Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin opposite Riteish Deshmukh. The also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. Despite the fantasy-drama boasting a stellar cast, it did not perform well at the box office.

Since then, Jacqueline has also appeared in franchise-backed films like Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Race 2 and Judwaa 2. She also appeared in the Italian-American film anthology Tell It Like A Woman. The actor was last seen in Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus in 2022.