Sexy! Krishna Shroff Slips Into Bra and Ripped Pants, Sets Insta on Fire With Her Hot Video; Watch

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is setting Instagram on fire! Krishna took to her social media account to share sexy photos from her sensual photoshoot that has impressed Disha Patani too. In the photos that are raising the temperatures, Krishna was seen wearing just a black bra with a pair of ripped jeans. The fit let Krishna to flaunt her curves. The photos also put her numerous tattoos on full display.

As soon as she shared the photos, her friends and fans turned into her cheerleaders. “Hotttttesttttt🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," Disha commented. “Daaaaaaaamnnn🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️," wrote her mother, Ayesha Shroff. “Wowwww🔥🔥🔥," Anusha Dandekar wrote. Mouni Rpy and Rhea Chakraborty dropped fire emojis. “Gorgeous🔥," a fan wrote. “Epitome of Dollness & Hotness🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍," added another.

Krishna had also shared a video from the sizzling shoot. In the video, Krishna was seen experiementing with different poses.

Krishna often grabs eyeballs with her bold Instagram posts. Last week, she shared photos in which she was seen wearing a white power suit that featuring a plunging neckline. A few days ago, she also shared photos in which she was seen wearing lingerie set.