Sexy! Kubbra Sait Flaunts Her Scorching Body In A Blue Bikini; Check Out Her Hot Vacay Photos

Actress Kubbra Sait rose to fame when she played Kukoo in Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Sacred Games season 1. The actress essayed the role of a trans woman in the Netflix series. Following that Kubbra has done a slew of interesting projects like Gully Boy, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Farzi and The Trial to name a few. When the actress is not acting, she likes to pepper her social media feed with snapshots from her life.

Maintaining the trajectory, Kubbra Sait, who is on vacation in Australia, took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and dropped a bunch of pictures and videos, flaunting a cobalt blue bikini. In the pictures, we can see Kubbra posing on a yacht, with a wide smile on her face. Her attire perfectly blended with the ocean and the blue skies in the background. The carousel also consisted of a video of a whale emerging out of water and a sunkissed selfie with her friends.