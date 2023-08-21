Sexy! Malaika Arora Raises Heat In A Yellow Bralette And Shorts As She Gets Papped At The Gym; Watch

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and fitness. The stunning model and dancer is known to exude glamour with her immaculate sense of style. More often than not, the Bollywood diva can be spotted rocking a classy gym look whenever she ventures out for a quick workout sesh. She is also equally popular among her admirers. Maintaining that trajectory, Malaika was papped at her gym recently.

In a paparazzi video shared by Viral Bhayani on Monday, Malaika Arora was seen making her way to the gym in her sleek yellow bralette top, which she had paired with yellow gym shorts. Malaika also added more oomph to her gym outfit by donning a black hat that had three white stars imprinted on it. Carrying her water bottle and cellphone in her hands, Malaika zoomed past the paparazzi as someone played the tune of ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ on a toy whistle. She turned back and waved at the camera.

Take a look:

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress opened about being criticised for her outfits and said that women are always judged for their hemlines and necklines. She said that she was questioned about her clothing ‘all the time’. “A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline… I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?’" she said.