Sexy! Mouni Roy Enjoys Mumbai Monsoons At Her Home In A Hot Pink Dress; See Photos

Mouni Roy needs no introduction. She has become one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses after appearing in the supernatural thriller series Naagin and its sequel, Naagin 2. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, she is also known as a fashion icon. She never misses a single chance to embrace her distinctive sense of style and surprise her fans.

Recently, she has once again set the internet on fire with her most recent Instagram photo. The diva posted a photograph on Instagram of herself wearing a gorgeous pink dress as she leaned on the railing of her balcony with the Mumbai skyline in the backdrop shrouded by overcast dark grey monsoon clouds. Embracing the season of rain, Mouni wrote in the caption in Hindi, “बरसो रे मेघा मेघा…"

Mouni Roy who enjoys a massive fan following on social media was soon bombarded with compliments on her post. One of them wrote, “Cutieeee❤️❤️❤️." Another one commented,"Looking fabulous✨." Someone else said, “Treasury house of hotness and beauty❤️." A fan also stated, “Hottest ."