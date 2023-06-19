Sexy! Nia Sharma Flaunts Sizzling Moves In Red Backless Dress, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Nia Sharma is raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy dance video. Nia, who rose to prominence after doing a daily soap Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai on Star Plus, may not be very active on the small screen of late, but the actress continues to take the internet by storm with her hot photos and videos.

Nia on Monday shared a sexy video on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen flaunting her sizzling dance moves in the viral song Makeba. Nia oozes hotness in a fiery red backless dress as she shows off her moves. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “Be a ‘Makeba’! While Checking off the bucket list."

Nia Sharma is currently on a vacation in the United States with her mother Usha. The actress has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her trip through her Instagram Stories over the past few days. Earlier, Nia Sharma turned up the heat on Instagram by sporting a hot pink bikini, showing off her toned physique.