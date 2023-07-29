Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Redefines Hotness In Black Low-Waist Skirt and Halter Neck Bralette

Nikki Tamboli never fails to impress all with her fashion sense. The actress often drops bold and gorgeous pictures of herself on social media, leaving everyone absolutely stunned. Once again, Nikki Tamboli is setting fire to the internet with her latest photoshoot.

In these latest clicks, the Bigg Boss fame can be seen flaunting her perfect body in a black low-waist skirt and halter neck bralette. She ditched accessories and opted for minimal makeup to let her outfit take centre stage. Nikki further kept her tresses open and posed sensously for the cameras. Needless to say, the pictures have left everyone jaw-dropped.

Several fans rushed to the comments section to praise the actress. While one of the social media users called her ‘sexiest’, another fan wrote, ‘Oh so hot’. One of the fans asked Nikki to reveal her fitness mantra and wrote, “@nikki_tamboli please share what you eat in a day session 😀what you do for your fitness plz." Check out the pictures here:

Nikki Tamboli often drops gorgeous pictures on social media. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, the actress talked about her bold fashion sense. She answered if her glamorous pictures can create a certain perception about her and come in the way of getting serious roles. “Not really. I’m an artist and I feel I’m tailor-made for performing arts. My social media is a reflection of who I’m in real life. But that certainly doesn’t define every shade of my personality," Nikki told us.