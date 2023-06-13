Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Slips Into a Bathrobe, Flaunts Her Toned Legs In Hot Photo; See Here

Nikki Tamboli sure knows how to leave tongues wagging. Nikki often shares sexy photos, showing off her flaunting her bombshell body in hot videos and photo shoots and grabbing everyone’s attention. However, today, she has fans’ attention for her boomerang video in which she is seen wearing a bathrobe.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nikki reposted a boomerang video shared by her friend in which the actress was seen wearing a bathrobe and flaunting her toned legs. In the hot video, Nikki — who became a household name for her participation in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 — was seen busy on the phone while her friend recorded her.

Nikki recently made headlines for her bold photo shoot for a magazine. Decked up like a bride, Nikki wore a plunging blouse and showing off her cleavage as she posed for a magazine. Stricking different poses for the camera, Nikki stole hearts with her look.

Nikki also revealed that she tried out another glamourous bridal look for the same magazine and sported a daring backless blouse.