Sexy! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Gorgeous In a Stylish Cut-Out Dress; Photo You Must Not Miss

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. On Wednesday night too, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture of herself which is now winning everyone’s heart.

In this latest click, Samantha can be seen posing in a stylish cut-out midi ensemble. She kept her hair open, opted for minimal makeup and ditched accessories to take her outfit grab the centerstage. In the caption of her picture, Samantha joked that she was finally out of oversized sweatshirts. “On days that I remember I own more than sweats and oversized shirts…hallelujah, the dresses are finally coming out (Face with sunglasses emoji)," she wrote. Check out the picture here:

Just a few days back, Samantha dropped a series of pictures from Citadel India’s Serbia shoot. In one of the photos, the Oo Antava girl was seen caressing a dog. In another, she gave a glimpse of her director Raj and Dk. Check out her post here:

Samantha is currently shooting for Citadel India which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. The original Citadel featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.