Sexy! Shweta Tiwari Sizzles As She Takes a Shower, Flaunts Her Curves In Latest Photos

Who can believe that Shweta Tiwari is a mother of three? The actress often set fire to social media with her gorgeous pictures. The actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. On Thursday too, Shweta took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures, which have left everyone gasping for breath.

In these clicks, Shweta Tiwari can be seen posing in a bathroom in a sexy beige outfit. She kept her hair open and ditched accessories. In one of the photos, she can seen posing with a shower. In another click, she sat on the edge of a bathtub. Needless to say, she looked prettiest as always. Check out the pictures here:

Several fans reacted to Shweta Tiwari’s photos and appreciated her fitness and beauty. While one of the users called her ‘stunning’, another fan wrote, “Shweta Tiwari looks more younger and hotter than Palak Tiwari." Another user called Shweta, “ageless beauty". Several others dropped fire emojis in the comment section. One of the fans summed up everyone’s feelings and commented, “Who would believe she is 47?"