Sexy! Sonam Bajwa Raises Heat With Her Backless Dress, Flaunts Her Curves in Sizzling Photos

Sonam Bajwa is setting Instagram ablaze with her latest photo shoot. The actress, who was recently seen in Carry On Jatta 2, took to her Instagram and revealed she did an impromptu sexy photo shoot on the beach. In the photos, Sonam revealed she slipped into a hot backless down and did not shy away from flaunting her curves. Sonam was seen wearing a blue and black gown that put her curvy body on full display.

The actress struck numerous poses for the camera as she took a stroll through the beach. Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote, “A few days ago …. The sunset was magical that day. @aviraj HMU n styling by me." Fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. “Gorgeous dress," a comment read. “Sunset and beaches ," a second fan wrote. “GORGEOUS QUEEN ," a third user wrote. “Sonam your makeup and your hair and this look oh my you are always stunning !!! ," a fourth comment read.

Sonam often shares photos from her hot photo shoots. A few days ago, Sonam shared photos from her trip and they took no time to go viral.

She also shared a sexy video in which she was seen getting ready for an outing.