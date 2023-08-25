Sexy! Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Look Glamorous At Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2 Premiere; See Video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 is all set to release today. Well, ahead of the release the makers held a special screening for celebrities, and many were seen marking their attendance. Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda was also seen gracing the event. They turned cheerleaders for their BFF Ananya Panday. All three were looking glamorous in their cool outfits.

In the video, shared by Voompla, we can see Suhana Khan wearing a sexy black colour crop top paired with jeans. Her makeup game is on point and she has styled her hair by keeping it straight. Shanaya Kapoor opted for long a fitting skirt paired with a top and looked very pretty in simple minimalistic makeup. Navya was spotted in cool casuals. She opted for a long kurta-style top with white pants. All three pose for the shutterbugs with a smile.

Watch the video here:

This year, Suhana is all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The Archies will mark the acting debut of Suhana, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. During the TUDUM event in Brazil, the cast of The Archies treated fans to a teaser of the film. Adding to the excitement, Suhana recently shared a throwback Reel on her Instagram, looking back at their memorable Brazil trip. The reel captured the cast of the film enjoying on the streets of Sao Paulo and preparing for their performance. Suhana Khan was accompanied by her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda and fellow co-stars Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda on the trip.