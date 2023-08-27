Sexy! Taapsee Pannu Slips Into Plunging Neckline Bodysuit, Sets Internet Ablaze; Hot Video Goes Viral

Taapsee Pannu is setting Instagram on fire and how! The actress took to her social media handle and shared a few photos from her recent sexy photoshoot. In the photos, Taapsee was seen wearing a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline, flaunting her curves. The actress teamed up the bodysuit with a pair of boots, adding the needed oomph to the already hot look.

The Manmarziyaan star left her curls down and sported minimal make-up. She struck numerous sensual poses that raised the temperatures. Sharing the first set of photos, Taapsee wrote, “With a little extra light on the side…." She followed it up with another set of photos and wrote, “It’s sometimes the storm that stirs things up for good." Taapsee Pannu also shared a video from the jaw-dropping shoot and wrote, “Whiff of air….."

The video and photos left fans begging for mercy. “Killerrr & hott & VerY beautiful," a comment read. “She’s on fire lately ," added another. “You wild thing ," Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna wrote.