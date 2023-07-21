Sexy! Tejasswi Prakash Walks Straight Out of a Dream In a Green Satin Backless Attire

Tejasswi Prakash has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Time and again, the actress makes sure to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Having said that, the actress recently shared a bundle of gorgeous clicks from her recent photoshoot. She looked no less than a stunning diva. Along with the pictures, she wrote, ‘Reverie’

Tejasswi looked all things radiating in a green satin backless dress. She styled it with chunky golden earrings. Subtle make-up, well-defined eyes and straight hair tied her whole look together. She truly looked like a vision to behold.

Have a look:

Advertisement

Soon after the photos were shared online, Karan Kundrra fans reacted to it and wrote ‘bhabhi’ in the comment section. Tejasswi and Karan have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now. Other users also complimented the actress for her look.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, they are often spotted together and have become everyone’s favourite too. Recently, the two stars also appeared together on Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull.