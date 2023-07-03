Sexy! Triptii Dimri Leaves Little To Imagination as She Slips Into Sheer, Plunging Backless Dress

Triptii Dimri is raising the temperatures and how! The actress, who is surrounded by break-up rumours, was spotted making her way to a party recently wearing a bold outfit. The Qala star stepped out on a rainy night wearing a sheer green dress that left little to the imagination. If that wasn’t enough, Triptii’s dress also featured a plunging back neckline, grabbing eyeballs.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, the actress was sporting big smiles as she posed for the cameras. She later joined Vicky Kaushal and other stars, as they celebrated the wrap of their upcoming film. Fans took to the comments section and praised Triptii for her sexy outfit.

“Pretty she is," a user wrote. “@tripti_dimri killing it," added another. “slaying in the outfit 💯," a third user wrote.