Sexy! Urfi Javed Shocks All With Her Pink Outfit; Yay or Nay?

Urfi Javed never fails to amaze all with her fashion choices. Each time she is snapped by the paparazzi, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. On Tuesday too, the Bigg Boss OTT fame left everyone stunned with she made a stylish yet bold appearance in a pink outfit.

Urfi sported a sexy pink outfit and sported high heels. She tied her hair into a neat bun and opted for glam makeup with pink lip shade. Check out the pictures here:

Urfi Javed has undoubtedly created a niche for herself. She is often hailed as the ‘DIY expert’ by many. Earlier this year, even Kareena Kapoor Khan praised Bigg Boss OTT fame’s fashion and told Times Now, “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."