Sexy! Urfi Javed Shocks All With Her Pink Outfit; Yay or Nay?

Urfi Javed has undoubtedly created a niche for herself. She is also hailed as the 'DIY expert' by many.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 18:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Urfi Javed proves she is called a fashion icon for a reason. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
Urfi Javed never fails to amaze all with her fashion choices. Each time she is snapped by the paparazzi, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. On Tuesday too, the Bigg Boss OTT fame left everyone stunned with she made a stylish yet bold appearance in a pink outfit.

Urfi sported a sexy pink outfit and sported high heels. She tied her hair into a neat bun and opted for glam makeup with pink lip shade. Check out the pictures here:

Urfi Javed leaves all stunned with her latest look. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Urfi Javed was snapped by the paparazzi in a pink outfit. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Urfi Javed’s outfit grabbed everyone’s attention. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Urfi accessorised her look with white high heels and earrings. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Urfi Javed opted for glam makeup and looked prettiest. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Urfi Javed proves she is called a fashion icon for a reason. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Urfi Javed has undoubtedly created a niche for herself. She is often hailed as the ‘DIY expert’ by many. Earlier this year, even Kareena Kapoor Khan praised Bigg Boss OTT fame’s fashion and told Times Now, “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Bebo further shared that she loves Urfi’s confidence and added, “The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.

Chirag Sehgal

