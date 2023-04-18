Shaakuntalam Box Office: Samantha Film Records SHOCKING Collection on Day 4, Mints Only Rs 60 Lakhs

Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection: In a shocking turn of events, Shaakuntalam has been struggling at the box office. The film, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in the lead, was made on a reportedly massive budget and was expected to perform well at the box office. However, as per reports, the film is struggling to even surpass the Rs 10 crore mark.

According to an India Today report, on Shaakuntalam’s fourth day at the box office, the Samantha-headlined film has collected only Rs 60 lakhs. It is reported that Shaakuntalam stands at Rs 6.25 crore nett earnings in India and is likely to incur losses. The film is allegedly made on a budget of Rs 65 crores. “The Telugu version registered an occupancy of 9.63 percent on Monday, April 17," the report added.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama based on folklore about Shaakuntala. News18.com gave the film a 2-star rating and wrote, “Two things that failed in Shaakuntalam were the dialogues and the VFX. Having watched the film in Hindi, the dialogues were heavily bookish, leaving even people who have followed epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat on television a little confused. The film tried to go massive with the visuals but it was underwhelming. The film was in 3D but barring two to three scenes, the film did not need a 3D approach. There is a quick battle scene inserted in the second half which appears half-baked and made me realise that despite smaller budgets, BR Chopra portrayed better battle scenes in the 1988 Mahabharat."

Shaakuntalam’s box office failure also drew a strong reaction from veteran Telugu producer-director Chittibabu. In a recent interview with Filmy Looks, the producer slammed Samantha, claiming that her career as “star heroine" has ended and that she is now using “cheap tactics" to promote her movies.

