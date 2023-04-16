Shaakuntalam Box Office Day 2: Samantha Prabhu's Film Registers MASSIVE Drop, Earns Just Rs 1.5Cr

Despite getting positive reviews from critics, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam has failed to leave a mark at the box office. As reported by Times Now, early estimates suggest that the mythological drama witnessed a major drop in its earning on day two and collected just Rs 1.5 crore. The film had earned Rs 5 crore on its opening day i.e on April 14.

As far as the day one and day two numbers are concerned, it is clear that Shaakuntalam needs to pick up the pace on Sunday to register a good opening weekend collection.

Besides Samanth, Shaakuntalam also stars Dev Mohan in the lead. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the film is based on the famous play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. While Samantha plays the titular role, the movie also features Mohan Baby, Jisshu Sengupta, and Madhoo in pivotal roles. Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha also makes her acting debut with this movie.

The plot of the film traces the story of the daughter of the mage Vishwamitra and nymph Meneka, who falls in love with King Dushyant of the Puru dynasty. They welcome a child but in a twisted turn of fate, Dushyant forgets all about his love owing to a sage’s curse. Beating all the power plays of fate, the movie narrates the journey they embark on to reunite once again.

News18 Showsha’s review of Shaakuntalam reads, “Shaakuntalam is a story about a woman and her struggles. Unfortunately, the film feels like it’s aimed at children and children only. Gunasekhar, who has experience in subjects of mythology and won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film for Ramayanam in 1997, knows the subject and also seems to be mesmerised by Shaakuntala but it seems like he is torn between doing justice to the subject but also not making it content-heavy for the children."

