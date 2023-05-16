Shaakuntalam: How Much Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Mythological Drama Collected At Box Office

South beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been ruling the silver screens for more than a decade now. During her impressive career, the Oh! Baby actress has given some memorable performances. The diva recently tried her hands in a new genre with her last release, Shaakuntalam, where she played a mythological character for the first time. Written and helmed by Gunasekhar, the project made it to the theatres on April 14 this year.

After Yashoda, the expectations from Shaakuntalam were sky-high, although the drama was unable to perform as per expectation. It also garnered a negative review from viewers. Today, let us put the movie’s financial performance under the microscope. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 60 crore, the makers managed to recover around half the cost via streaming rights.

Advertisement

Now, let us shift our focus to Shakunthalam’s box office collections. According to the trade sources, the venture garnered 4.32 crore shares, along with 9.15 crore as a worldwide collection. When we take a close look at the figures, we find that the makers suffered an overall loss of around 14.68 crore.

About Shaakuntalam:

The cinematic adaptation of the popular play by Kalidasa features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, alongside Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in secondary roles. Now, coming to the technical crew of Shaakuntalam, Mani Sharma is on board the team as music director, while Sekhar V. Joseph is the cinematographer, and Prawin Pudi is the editor.

Samantha’s lineup

After Shaakuntalam, Samantha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the highly-awaited web series Citadel. Made under the direction of Raj & DK, Varun Dhawan has been roped in as the protagonist of the show.