Shaan Remembers Good Friend KK On His First Death Anniversary; Says 'I Was Shattered...'

Popular playback singer KK performed at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha on May 31, 2022 for Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya’s Utkarsh 2022 fest. Little did anyone know that this would be his final performance. Sadly, the singer passed away shortly after the concert due to a reported massive cardiac arrest at the age of 53.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, singer Shaan spoke of the shock and sadness he went through when he heard about KK’s death last year. He considered the later singer like family and couldn’t believe the news initially. “I thought it was a prank. But when I realised it was true, I was shattered. He was among the most disciplined people around. He wouldn’t smoke or drink, and was perfect as far as striking a work-life balance was concerned. The fact that he’d get a heart attack was something no one could believe. I can’t believe it’s been a year since he left us," he said.

Shaan and KK collaborated on more than 25 songs. Shaan reminisced about their time together and said, “KK was very disciplined. He’d be on time and his preparation – for a song recording or stage show – was always on point. We did some great duets together. While some went on to become anthem hits like Dus Bahaane (Dus; 2005), Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe (Dil Chahta Hai; 2001) and It’s The Time To Disco (Kal Ho Naa Ho; 2003), others like Jo Dar Gaya Woh Mar Gaya (Ghaath; 2000) and Dekho Nashe Mein (Race; 2008) are also memorable."

Shaan revealed that unlike many others in the industry who like to be out there and give glimpses of their lives on social media, KK was known for keeping his personal life guarded. KK, Shaan went on to share, would not even take phone calls while on vacation and would avoid attending parties as he believed that serious conversations didn’t happen at such gatherings. “He preferred meeting people one-on-one and having engaging chats. Now that he’s gone, there are so many memories and things he said that I recall. I also realise that a lot of stuff that he’d say casually had such deep meaning. But he’d say it so causally that it didn’t come across as something so meaningful back then," added the singer.