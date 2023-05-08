Shabana Azmi Backs The Kerala Story; CBI Court Says Jiah Khan Was A Victim of Her Sentiments

Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding the film, actor Shabana Azmi has expressed her support for The Kerala Story. On Monday, she took to Twitter to say that those who seek to ban the film are equally misguided as those who wanted to ban Laal Singh Chaddha last year. A part of her tweet read, “Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra-constitutional authority."

Actor Jiah Khan, who was found dead at her residence in June 2013, was a victim of her sentiments, states the order copy of the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, accessed exclusively by CNN-News18. Last week, the court acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi in Khan’s murder case. The order was pronounced almost 10 years after Khan was found dead at her residence in June 2013. The court, in its order copy, has said that it can’t be denied that the deceased Nafisa Khan alias Jiah Khan had suicidal tendencies.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared a ban on producer Vipul Shah’s ‘The Kerala Story’ in the state. The film, starring Adah Sharma, hit theatres on Friday (May 5) amid major controversy and multiple petitions challenging its release. Banerjee’s announcement comes a day after multiplexes in Tamil Nadu stopped screening The Kerala Story following protests in a few cities.

Bhumika Chawla was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has reunited with Salman Khan after nineteen years. The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite the superstar in Tere Naam and later went on to do Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa. She has also reunited with Venkatesh Daggubati in the film after 21 years post-Vasu in 2002. In contrast to many others who work alongside the superstar, Bhumika maintains that she has not been “influenced" by Salman.

Singer Arijit Singh performed live at a concert in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and was injured when a fan pulled his hand while he was interacting with the audience, as he usually does during his live performances. The incident occurred when an enthusiastic fan attempted to shake Arijit’s hand and pulled on his right hand, causing him to lose his balance and injure himself. A video of the incident has since gone viral, prompting calls for greater responsibility among concertgoers.

