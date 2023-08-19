Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar Get Together With Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie In Khandala For A Fun Evening; See Photo

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife, actress Shabana Azmi, recently got together for an evening rendezvous at the Khandala residence of Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pinkie Roshan. A photo from the fun evening was shared by Shabana, who revealed that even though they live near each other in Mumbai, they usually meet up when they are in Khandala.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Shabana Azmi wrote, “Enjoying a lovely evening at Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan’s lovely home in Khandala . We are neighbours in Mumbai too, but we meet up far more often in Khandala. 2 hours away from Mumbai and it becomes a different world!"

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi marked her presence at the 14th Indian Film Festival has kicked off at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall Arts Centre. She also hoisted the Indian flag in honour of the 77th Independence Day. She told ANI, “To be having this honour to hoist the Indian flag, the flag that I’m so proud of, the flag all of us present today are proud of in Melbourne is an honour I never believed I could have. I would like to reiterate that we are here to celebrate Indian cinema in Melbourne, and I truly believe that art knows no boundaries and cinema can be an instrument for social change."

Shabana Azmi Recently starred in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. She played the role of Alia Bhatt’s grandmother, Jamini. The veteran actress’ chemistry with Dharmendra on screen has been creating waves amongst fans. She now stars in R Balki’s sports drama Ghoomer, starring Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan. The film was screened at Melbourne and tells the story of a physically challenged cricket player who finds her way to break new ground and become successful.