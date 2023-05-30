Shabana Azmi Opens Up On Her Equation With Farhan, Zoya, Says 'I Don't Poke My Nose In Their...'

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is all set for her next release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Well, recently in an interview she opened up about her equation with Farhan Akhtar and Zoya, kids of Javed Akhtar from his first marriage with Honey Irani. The actress said she has a friendly relationship with them and it is because of their mother.

Talking to Filmfare, Shabana said that they all share a great bond. “We are very friendly. I have a great relationship with them based on friendship and trust. I value Farhan and Zoya very much and I think they value me. I think a lot of that credit goes to their mom Honey (Irani). I must say that she was very generous. If she had decided that the kids would not be friends with me, then they couldn’t have been friends with me."

However, the actress also said that she does not poke her nose in their business. “So, I have to accept in all honesty that I owe it to Honey that I have such a beautiful relationship not only with her children but also with her. We have a beautiful, happy bond. And I don’t poke my nose in their business. If I feel there is something they would rather not talk about, I do not talk about it," she was quoted saying in the interview.

It is worth mentioning here that Shabana Azmi is second wife of Javed Akhtar. He was earlier married to Honey with whom he has two children-Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. The couple got separated in 1978 and then he married to Shabana in 1984.

On the work front, Shabana is one of the most celebrated and versatile actresses in the industry. She is known for her works in films like Masoon, Arth, Ankur, and many more. The actress has also been honoured her with the Padma Shri in 1998 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Talking about her next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the first look was released recently. The film also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan and will be released on July 28.