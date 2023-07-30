Shabana Azmi Reveals Facing Humiliation On Parvarish Set, Says ‘I Wanted To Quit Bollywood’

Shabana Azmi, who was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, is known as a versatile actor in Bollywood. She made her acting debut with Ankur which was released in 1974. She has worked in many films but during the shooting of Parvarish, she had a bad experience and also decided to quit Bollywood. Recently, in a conversation, Shabana shared how she was left embarrassed when couldn’t perform a dance sequence in the film.

During a podcast, the veteran actress told Adi Pocha, “I cannot dance to save my life. I have two left feet. I had asked Kamal Master, he was choreographer. I said ‘Please give me rehearsals.’ He said rehearsal is not needed. You just have to clap." Shabana said when she went to the sets, she found out it was a full-fledged dance. “It was so frightening because I was with Neetu Singh. Even before I could figure out where I have to put my right foot, and left foot, Neetu would have done two rehearsals and sat over there."

Advertisement

Parvarish starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead role. The film performed well at the box office.