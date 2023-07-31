Shabana Azmi Will Hoist The Indian Tricolour At IFFM For Independence Day Celebrations; Details Inside

Shabana Azmi, an iconic and legendary figure in Indian cinema, holds a prominent position in the hearts of movie enthusiasts worldwide. With her exceptional talent and profound performances, she has etched an indelible mark in the Indian film diaspora, making her one of the most celebrated actresses of her time. A recipient of five National Film Awards, her versatile roles in acclaimed films such as Sparsh, Arth, Masoom, City of Joy, Tehzeeb, and Midnight’s Children have not only won her numerous accolades but have also inspired a generation of actors and storytellers.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the biggest celebration of Indian cinema outside of India, is all set to kick off its highly anticipated annual event from 11th to 20th August this year. As part of its grand celebrations, the festival has announced that the esteemed Indian actress, Shabana Azmi, will do the distinguished honor of hoisting the Indian national flag on the morning of 12th August, in commemoration of the Independence Day weekend in India.

Speaking about the opportunity to hoist the tricolor at IFFM 2023, Shabana Azmi expressed her delight, stating, “I am happy to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and deeply honoured to have been chosen to hoist the Indian national flag on this momentous occasion. IFFM has consistently showcased the incredible diversity and creativity of Indian cinema, and it is heartwarming to be part of such a prestigious event that brings our cinema to global audiences. This platform is even more special given our film R Balki’s , Ghoomer, , is making its world premiere at the festival. To be given an opportunity to hoist our national tricolour in presence of the amazing Indian community who live in Australia, is truly an experience I am excited to be part of".

Director of the festival, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, said, “We are thrilled to have the privilege of welcoming the legendary actor Shabana Azmi to hoist the Indian national flag at our Independence Day Celebrations. Shabana Azmi’s remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and her unwavering commitment to storytelling have left an indelible mark on the film fraternity. Her presence at IFFM 2023 embodies the essence of our festival, which aims to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian cinema to global audiences. We are honored to have her join us in this celebration of cultural unity and artistic brilliance."